Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers and pedestrians have been dealing with partial closures of the busy city centre bridge since 2018, when essential repair and replacement works to its concrete deck commenced.

The original full re-opening date for North Bridge was set for 2020, however, there have been several delays to the project.

Today, an official document has been unveiled, revealing the new completion date as June 18, 2025. However, a Council spokesperson said that the 120-year-old bridge will remain open for traffic and pedestrians throughout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This news comes only weeks after the announcement that the current one-way system would be kept until spring 2023, despite plans for the road to fully re-open after the Festival in August.

Transport and environment convener, Councillor Scott Arthur, said that the “complexity” of the project had led to further investigations uncovering “previously concealed” issues.

He said: “This is an extremely complex project to refurbish Edinburgh’s iconic North Bridge and to ensure its longevity as a key link from the north to the south of the city.

Traffic restrictions have been in force on North Bridge since November 2021.

“The historic nature of the project, the age of the structure and its heritage value finds the team uncovering elements of the bridge which require significant specialist work.

“We’re communicating with local residents, businesses and stakeholders, as well as Lothian Buses.”

Since November last year, vehicles have only been able to travel across the bridge via a single southbound lane, with pedestrians limited to the eastern footpath. Northbound bus traffic is diverted via Chambers Street, George IV Bridge and the Mound.

In March, a council committee warned there would be “continued timeline slippage” to the project, unless further funding was given.

In response, councillors agreed to allocate more money to the refurbishment, taking the total cost to £62.181m – over £40m more than originally budgeted.

Councillor Arthur added: “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience at this time, and look forward to the completion of the project, which will return this Category A Designated structure to its full glory.