Ex-Catalan minister Ponsati to hand herself into Edinburgh police

A Catalan politician is to attend an Edinburgh police station on Wednesday after a European arrest warrant was issued by Spain.

Clara Ponsati, a minister with the devolved Catalan Government at the time it declared independence last year, is wanted by authorities in Madrid on charges of “violent rebellion and misappropriation of public funds”.

The economist denies the charges, which relate to her role in organising a hugely controversial referendum in October.

Ponsati will voluntarily arrive at St Leonard’s police station in the southside of the capital at 10.30am. She is then expected to appear from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at 2pm.

In a statement, her solicitor Aamer Anwar said: “My legal team is instructed by Professor Ponsati to robustly defend her against the Spanish attempts to extradite her.

“Clara views these charges as political persecution and submits that her human rights and justice cannot be guaranteed in the Spanish courts. Clara remains defiant and resolute and believes that the Spanish Government will never be able to crush the spirit of the Catalan people.

“She is truly humbled by the support she has received from across Scotland as well as that of the Scottish Government, but believes that it is right that our Courts must now decide what happens next.

“Following her processing at the police office, Clara Ponsati will be transferred to Edinburgh Sheriff Court for the extradition hearing at 2pm before a Sheriff. The hearing is expected to last between thirty minutes to an hour.

“We will apply for Clara Ponsati to be released on bail and a date for the full hearing will be set in several weeks time.”

The academic, a former head of St Andrews University’s school of economics, returned to the Fife town earlier this month to resume her work as a researcher.

An arrest warrent was issued by Madrid on Friday.

