Ex-SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh facing misconduct tribunal

Former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh will face a solicitor’s misconduct tribunal in the New Year, it has been reported.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, who is also Alex Salmond’s broadcast partner on Russia Today (RT), will appear before the Scottish Solicitors Discipline Tribunal for a five-day hearing from January 14.

She will be under scrutiny in a case related to the defunct law firm Hamilton Burns, in which she was previously a solicitor and partner before entering politics.

The Law Society launched an investigation last May into the administration of a trust fund set up by Hamilton Burns. It was then referred to the tribunal.

At a hearing in Edinburgh yesterday, tribunal chairman Nicholas Whyte said he wanted to “proceed with a reasonable timescale”.