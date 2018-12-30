Family get pay out after high chair at Scottish Parliament injures child

CATERERS at the Scottish Parliament had to pay out compensation after a child fell from a high chair in the public cafe.

The accident left the child with an injured lip and a bleeding nose and defects were discovered in the high chair.

Holyrood bosses revealed the compensation payment in a list of accidents at the parliament over the past year, but said they did not have details of the amount involved because the settlement was agreed privately between the catering contractor’s insurer and the family involved.

The child’s fall, which happened in January last year (2018), was one of 44 accidents recorded by the parliament between November 2017 and November 2018.

The list also includes a cladding panel falling off the building in September.

The official entry reads: “A small, low level cladding panel detached from tower 2 facade - no injury - defective fitting.”

The accident was revealed soon afterwards and led to MSPs voicing concern about safety. It was reported the granite panel fell about five feet into an enclosed garden space in high winds.

Checks were carried out on other cladding on the building and no similar problems were uncovered. But the parliament said it had ordered an “enhanced inspection regime” as a precaution.

In December 2011 two granite panels became partially detached from one of the towers, leading to the temporary closure of the MSPs’ bar and restaurant. The parliament later said the panels had not been installed correctly.

Inspections following the 2011 incident led to five more panels being removed as a precaution and all seven were later reinstated.

Other accidents over the past year included trips on staircases, fingers trapped in doors and turnstiles hitting people’s ankles,

An on-site contractor suffered an electric shock when checking a light fitting in a stairwell on the lower ground floor in October and a fault was detected with the light fitting. A visiting contractor received an electric shock from an appliance plug in committee room six in June due to a loose wire.

And member of the parliament’s staff suffered a swollen eyebrow after being hit on the head by a trolley handle which became detached in the upper basement in August.

An employee lodged a claim for compensation from the parliament after slipping on a piece of litter and suffering an injured hip in November 2015.

The accident happened in the service yard of the parliament building, which is close to the entrance to the underground car park on Holyrood Road. The parliament’s accident log recorded that an unnamed member of staff “slipped on a small piece of wind-blown street litter” and “injured left hip”. But it added: “No defects or cleaning problems found.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Health and safety is a priority for the parliament. We aim to provide a safe environment for all building users and visitors.”