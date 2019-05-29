FIRST LOOK: Segregated Edinburgh cycle route from New Town to the Meadows

A segregated cycle route is set to be built all the way from George Street to the Meadows to help "create a Capital fit for the future".

Residents can take part in a public consultation on the proposals, which focus on Hanover Street, the Mound, Bank Street, George IV Bridge, Candlemaker Row, Forrest Road, Bristo Place and Teviot Place. The plans include wider pavements, new public spaces and pedestrian priority on Forrest Road and Candlemaker Row.

Segregated cycling proposals for George IV Bridge, Picture: City of Edinburgh Council

Transport and environment vice convener, Cllr Karen Doran, said: “We’ve made it clear that we need to make significant changes to the way we use our streets if we are to create a Capital fit for the future – and these proposals demonstrate the kind of accessible, people-focused city we want to develop.

“People have already told us about the improvements they want to see along the route between the Meadows and George Street, which have been reflected in our designs. We want to make sure we continue to involve the public as we move forward with proposals, so I would encourage anyone interested to have their say as part of our consultation.”

A series of outdoor public events will let people meet the project team and find out more about proposals and will take place. The events will take place on Thursday 30 May from 8am to 6pm at Middle Meadow Walk, on Sunday 9 June from 10am to 4pm at Candlemaker Row and on Saturday 22 June from 10am to 4pm at the Mound.

Consultation materials will also be on display and available for comment at the Central Library on 4, 5, 6, 25, 26 and 27 June and at the National Museum of Scotland between Friday 7 and Friday 14 June.

Cycle route plans for the bottom of George IV Bridge, Picture: City of Edinburgh Council

The consultation will run until 7 July and can be completed online at meadowstogeorgestreet.info