Former First Minister Alex Salmond arrested by police and due in court

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been arrested and is due in court, it emerged today.

He is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court later this afternoon, it has been confirmed.

Alex Salmond. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police Scotland said: “We can confirm a 64 year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

It is understood Mr Salmond was arrested on Wednesday but is not being held in custody.

Mr Salmond was Scotland’s longest serving First Minister, having served in the role between 2007 and 2014.

He has been out of public office since losing his Banff and Buchan Westminster seat at the UK election in 2017.

He currently hosts a weekly chat show on the Russian broadcaster RT.