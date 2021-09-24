Former First Minister Henry McLeish ‘would support Scottish independence’ if Union is not reformed

Henry McLeish

Speaking on a Herald podcast hosted by former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor, McLeish said: “Yes, I would support independence” – adding that he was “sceptical” about the Union being able to reform itself.“If it’s only economic fears that are binding us within the Union, that’s a pretty poor state of affairs. I believe that Scotland could be independent tomorrow,” he said.

He told the podcast: “I’m not an optimist about the possibilities of the Union changing.

“But I do believe there are ways the Union can change to accommodate an assertive, an ambitious, a modern Scotland moving forward.

“I would like to see that as a possibility…. so that when there’s a referendum, it maybe it needn’t be an Indyref2, what it might mean is there are other questions and options.”