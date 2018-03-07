Former MP Tam Dalyell leaves £3m fortune in will

Tam Dalyell at the opening of an exhibition about his life in The Haining House in Selkirk.
FORMER Labour MP Tam Dalyell left a £3 million fortune following his death last year.

Mr Dalyell, 84, passed away in January 2017 after a short illness. He left instructions for his body to be given to science for research and it was handed over to Edinburgh University.

The grandfather-of-four is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen, his son Gordon and daughter Moira.

His published will reveals he left an estate valued at £2,728,857.76 which he ordered to be held for his family.

His wealth included £150,000 of personal effects and a massive stocks and shares portfolio which included £276,000 in British American Tobacco, £65,000 in drinks giant Diageo, £32,000 in Tesco and £23,000 worth of shares in the Burberry clothing group.

Mr Dalyell also had a £525,000 property in London and he had a further £250,000 worth of savings held in a European bank account.

Mr Dalyell served as an MP for 43 years, first for West Lothian and later Linlithgow, retiring in 2005.

Over 800 people attended a memorial service for him at St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow.