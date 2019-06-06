Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry jailed for 18 months for embezzlement

The former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for embezzling over £25,000 from pro-independence groups.

McGarry, 37, pleaded guilty to two charges of embezzlement in April and was sentenced at Glasgow Sheriff Court this morning.

The former Glasgow East MP, who was first elected amid the SNP wave of 2015, embezzled around £21,000 from campaign group Women for Independence, and a further £4,600 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the party.

Some of the money was used to pay rent arrears, the court heard, while some of the embezzled funds were spent on a trip to Spain with her husband.

More to follow.