Free prawn crackers and poppadoms targeted in Scottish Government junk food crackdown

Prawn crackers and poppadoms provided with meals could be targeted as part of a Scottish Government crackdown on unhealthy eating, it has emerged.

The move is part of a drive to restrict multi-buy deals and promotions on foods high in salt, fat and sugar.

Savoury snacks are among a group of "discretionary foods" being targeted by the Government, according to a consultation on the issue launched today. This includes "corn snacks, wheat snacks, prawn crackers, poppadums (sic)", the paper states.

It will also see cakes, pastries, crisps, sweets and soft drinks with sugar facing promotional restrictions.

Public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick said "decisive action" is need to tackle Scotland's poor diet which has resulted in an obesity epidemic heightening the risk of diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

"In many instances we over-consume and food and drink which should be occasional treats have become a daily habit for many of us, " he said.

"By restricting, at the point of purchase, the promotion and marketing of foods that have next to no beneficial nutritional value, it is reasonable to expect less of these foods will be purchased, improving, over time, our diet-related health."

Any place where "targeted" foods are sold to the public in the course of business will be part of the crackdown. This will hit multi-buy deals, but also promotions such as "purchase rewards" which could include Scots takeaway customers being offered free prawn crackers or poppadoms if they spend a set amount of cash on a meal.