Full List: How much it costs to heat and power each Edinburgh school

COUNCIL chiefs paid out £5.5m to heat and power all its schools and nurseries last year.

Here is the full list of the combined gas and electricity costs for each school and nursery for the 2018/2019 year.

Forrester High School, Edinburgh

Abbeyhill Primary School – £31,860

Balerno High School – £108,44

Balgreen Nursery School – £3,614

Balgreen Primary School – £36,877

Blackhall Primary School – £34,309

Bonaly Primary School – £44,388

Boroughmuir High School – £174,701

Broughton High School – £183,546

Broughton Primary School – £49,751

Brunstane Primary School – £30,798

Bruntsfield Primary School – £47,581

Buckstone Primary School – £31,946

Bun-Sgoil Taobh Na Pairce – £33,190

Caldergreen Nursery School – £7,081

Cameron House Nursery – £2,571

Canal View Primary School – £36,511

Carrick Knowe Primary School – £48,567

Castlebrae High School – £88,355

Clermiston Primary School – £49,976

Clovenstone Primary School – £29,560

Colinton Primary School – £16,520

Corstorphine Primary School – £40,002

Cowgate Under 5 Centre – £6,123

Craigentinny Primary School – £29,053

READ MORE: Edinburgh Council spent £5.5m to heat and power schools last year as pupils complain it's too hot

Craiglockhart Primary School – £35,354

Craigroyston High School – £156,719

Cramond Primary School – £42,140

Currie High School – £125,195

Currie Primary School – £39,113

Dalmeny Primary School – £10,646

Dalry Primary School – £30,496

Davidson’s Mains Primary School – £42,051

Dean Park Primary School – £49345

Duddingston Primary School – £34,381

East Craigs Primary School – £36,740

Echline Primary School – £26,031

Ferryhill Primary School – £38145

Flora Stevenson Primary School – £45,849

Forrester /St Augustine’s High School – £336,494

Fox Covert Primary School – £38,506

Gilmerton Primary School – £29,194

Gorgie Mills School – £32,307

Gracemount Primary School – £53,358

Granton Primary School – £35,537

Greengables Nursery School – £7,352

Gylemuir Primary School – £42,062

Hermitage Park Primary School – £26,437

Hillwood Primary School. – £19,622

Holy Cross Primary School – £22,301

Holyrood High School – £172,809

Hope Cottage Nursery School – £5,649

James Gillespie’s High School – £196,234

James Gillespie’s Primary School and Nursery – £19,210

Juniper Green Primary School – £42,648

Kaimes Special School – £36,176

Kirkliston Nursery School – £14,317

Kirkliston Primary School – £43,579

Leith Academy – £162,645

Leith Primary School – £43,112

Leith Walk Primary School – £32,949

Liberton High School – £107,569

Liberton Nursery School – £5,648

Liberton Primary School – £35,195

Lochrin Nursery School – £3,968

Longstone Primary School – £29,580

Lorne Primary School – £20,450

Moffat Early Years – £4,884

Murrayburn Primary School – £36,031

Nether Currie Primary School £9,041 (electricity only)

Newcraighall Primary School – £11,935

Niddrie / St Francis Primary School – £70,339

Oaklands Special School – £62,517

Parsons Green Primary School – £50,459

Pentland Primary School – £34,194

Pilrig Park Special School – £18,765

Portobello High School – £197,697

Preston Street Primary School – £12,368

Prestonfield Primary School – £21,829

Prospect Bank Special School – £22,995

Queensferry High School – £123,293

Queensferry Primary School – £39,535

Ratho Primary School – £24,489

Roseburn Primary School – £23,905

Royal High Primary School – £31,547

Royal Mile Primary School – £28,941

Sciennes Primary School – £47,650

Sighthill Primary School – £20,762

South Morningside Primary School – £27,238

Spinney Lane Nursery – £7,009 (electricity only)

St Catherine’s Primary School – £14,999

St Crispins Special School – £39,621

St Cuthbert’s Primary School – £21,989

St John Vianney Primary School – £28,016

St John’s Primary School – £44,726

St Leonard’s Nursery School – £4,837

St Margaret’s Primary School – £12,223

St Mark’s Primary School – £15,389

St Mary’s Primary School (ELondon) – £25,273

St Mary’s Primary School (Leith) – £25,504

St Ninnian’s Primary School – £25,951

St Thomas of Aquins – £94,685

Stanwell Nursery – £5,005

Stenhouse Primary School – £23,355

Stockbridge Primary School – £53,360 (electricity only)

Tollcross Primary School – £27,337

Towerbank Primary School – £40,248

Trinity Academy – £127,181

Trinity Primary School – £23,159

Tynecastle High School – £135,841

Tynecastle Nursery – £5,859 (electricity only)

Victoria Primary School – £19,420

Wardie Primary School – £44,755

Wester Hailes Education Centre – £256,934

Woodlands School – £24,986