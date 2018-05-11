Gaelic signs a waste of money say city Tories

A plan by Edinburgh City Council to expand the number of Gaelic signs and visibility of its culture has been branded a “waste of money” by opposition members.

Cllr Max Mitchell, spokesman for culture, said: “From a cultural point of view, I do welcome aspects of the Gaelic language plan. Increasing Gaelic education, provided there is demand from parents seeking it, to understand and speak Gaelic is undoubtedly valuable as it could open other avenues to explore its contribution to Scotland’s cultural heritage from literature to music to film. One of the main issues I have with the plan is this idea that we require bilingual signage. “Using taxpayers’ money to change or add street signage or logos in our city is wrong – the signs wouldn’t be of significant benefit to anyone, may cause confusion, and would just add to our already cluttered streetscape when we are supposed to have a policy of reducing it.”