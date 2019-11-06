General Election 2019: What we know about Edinburgh's candidates so far and how to register to vote

At a vote on October 30, MPs voted 438 to 20 to hold a snap General Election.

Proposed by the ruling Conservative Party, the vote had been rejected in recent weeks due to mistrust of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with MPs from opposition parties fearing that an election would be used to force Brexit legislation through Parliament.

The poll will be the fifth nationwide vote in four years, and the third general election.

The UK is set for a December General Election (Getty Images)

The latest election comes just two-and-a-half years after the last election which saw former Prime Minister Theresa May lose her majority in parliament.

How many MPs does Edinburgh have?

Edinburgh is made up of five United Kingdom Parliament constituencies, each represented by one MP.

These are: Edinburgh North and Leith; Edinburgh South West; Edinburgh West; Edinburgh South and Edinburgh East.

Who are the city’s current MPs and how have they voted on Brexit?

Edinburgh's constituencies are currently represented by three SNP MPs, one Labour MP and one Liberal Democrat MP.

Here’s a look at the five MPs' 2017 majority and how they voted on Brexit.

Edinburgh North and Leith: Deidre Brock (SNP)

Majority: 1,625

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- Has voted in 72.14% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Edinburgh South West: Joanna Cherry (SNP)

Majority: 1,097

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- Has voted in 72.14% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Edinburgh West: Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat)

Majority: 2,988

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- Has voted in 75.59% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Edinburgh South: Ian Murray (Labour)

Majority: 15,514

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- Has voted in 80.78% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Edinburgh East: Tommy Sheppard (SNP)

Majority: 3,425

- Voted against the most recent Brexit withdrawal agreement

- Has voted in 68.03% of votes in this parliament, according to Public Whip

Who’s running for the 2019 General Election?

Here's who you can vote for at he upcoming election according to whocanivotefor.co.ukEdinburgh North and Leith

Deidre Brock, SNP; Bruce Wilson, Liberal Democrats; Gordon Munro, Labour; Heather Astbury, Renew; Iain McGill, Conservatives; Steve Burgess Scottish Greens

Edinburgh South West

Joanna Cherry, SNP; Ben Parker, Scottish Greens; Tom Inglis, Liberal Democrats; Frances Carmel Hoole, Labour

Edinburgh West

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrats; Sarah Masson, SNP; Graham Hutchison, Conservatives; Elaine Gunn, Scottish Greens; Michael Boyd, The Brexit Party

Edinburgh South

Ian Murray, Labour; Alan Christopher Beal, Liberal Democrats; Catriona MacDonald, SNP; Kate Nevens, Scottish Greens; Nick Cook, Conservatives

Edinburgh East

Tommy Sheppard, SNP; Sheila Gilmore, Labour; Claire Miller, Scottish Greens; Jill Reilly, Liberal Democrats

How can I register to vote?

The quickest way to register is online. You will need you National Insurance number to hand.

If you're a British citizen living abroad, and you want to vote in England, Scotland or Wales, you will need your passport, too.

Head to the Government's registration page. The process should only take about five minutes.