Holyrood's top official named new principal at QMU

THE Scottish Parliament’s top official is quitting after 20 years in the job to take up a new post as principal of Queen Margaret University.

Sir Paul Grice, who has been the parliament’s chief executive since the start of devolution, will step down at the end of September.

Presiding officer Ken Macintosh praised his “professionalism and dedication” and his “warmth, humour and generosity of spirit”.

Sir Paul said: “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have been involved with the parliament since the beginning and to have had the opportunity to play a part in its development into a successful and well-respected institution.

“My enthusiasm for the parliament and commitment to what it stands for is undimmed, but now feels like the right time for me to go.”

At QMU he takes over from Professor Petra Wend, who has been at the helm since 2009.

Sir Paul has served on Stirling University’s court and was a member of the Economic and Social Research Council.

Dr Frances Dow chair of the QMU court, said: “He has a strong vision for QMU, building on the university’s successes so far. He exhibits a real commitment to ensuring that students are front and centre.”