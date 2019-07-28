IN FULL: Archbishop's letter urging parishioners to oppose councillor's move to rid education boards of religious members

Archbishop Leo Cushley has written to parishes to help oppose a motion to remove voting rights for religious representatives on education boards. Below is his letter in full.

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

You will know by now that the Green Party have put forward a motion to be discussed by the City of Edinburgh Council on 22 August 2019 in which they propose to remove the

voting rights of Church representatives on the Council’s Education Committee. Such a move, if passed, would effectively remove from the Church the ability to influence the

running and direction of our Catholic Schools.

As such, this motion presents a serious threat to the identity and Catholicity of our Schools in Edinburgh and is also, in all probability, just the first step in a process to remove faith education from schools in Scotland altogether.

To deprive the Church’s representatives of voting rights on the Education Committee,where they sit on behalf of us and our children, casts into serious doubt the commitment of some of our elected representatives to the future of Catholic Schools.

The decision has not, however, been taken and there is still time for you to influence your elected representatives who are very sensitive to local opinion.

If you care about our Catholic Schools and if you want them to continue to flourish in the future, please write to your local councillor as a matter of urgency to ask him or her to vote against this motion.

To assist you, post cards with a draft letter are being supplied to parishes today, although of course if you write in your own words it will be even more effective.

Many thanks for your help with this important effort.

Yours sincerely in Christ,

Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews & Edinburgh