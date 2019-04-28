Indyref campaigner criticised for ‘England out of Scotland’ banner in Edinburgh

A Scottish independence campaigner has been criticised for holding a banner which reads ‘England out of Scotland’ as he demonstrated in Edinburgh.

Sean Clerkin, of the Scottish Resistance, was protesting outside SNP conference yesterday.

James Scott, founder of the Scottish Resistance, said a meeting of the group had agreed the banner was “not acceptable” and should instead have read: “Westminster out of Scotland”.

He added: “Clerkin getting no support for this from the Scottish Resistance decided to go ahead with it any way. When we make a banner we put our name on it.

“We would like to make it very clear that this banner has absolutely nothing to do with The Scottish Resistance.”

