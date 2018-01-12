JK Rowling brands Donald Trump ‘chicken’ after UK visit axed

JK Rowling has branded Donald Trump a “chicken” after he cancelled his trip to the UK.

Trump was scheduled to visit London in February to open the new US Embassy but he has decided to pull out.

JK Rowling has frequently criticised US president Donald Trump. Picture: Danny E Martindale/Getty Images

He blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for the decision to sell the previous building for “peanuts”.

The Harry Potter author has now hit out at him, suggesting he is too “chicken” to cross the Atlantic.

She quoted Trump’s original tweet and simply added a chicken emoji.

Social media users have lapped her comment up with hundreds of replies coming in within minutes.

Leigh Quigg said: “Such a change to wake up to good news from @realDonaldTrump for a change.”

Jesper Weigner said: “Like all bullies Trump is a coward at heart.”

Another said: “Which is of course a horses*** and lame excuse from the twitter-in’-chief POTUS. That thing he’s talking about was done during the last year of the Bush administration. Not under Obama.”

Another said: “He isn’t a politician, he’s an elitist thug in a job he shouldn’t be doing. Saying that, at least he’s listened this time and realised that he’s not welcome. #Trump.”

Carole Scott said: “As if this is why he’s cancelled. I can imagine all involved have breathed a sigh of relief.”

JK Rowling’s dislike for Trump is far from secret and she has regularly voiced negative opinions about him on her Twitter feed.

Last month she quoted a tweet from him and said: “’The words of a wise man’s mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself.’ Ecclesiastes 10:12.”

And she retweeted a tweet which referenced Trump’s previous lewd remarks about women.

Donald Trump’s cancellation of the visit has also left the UK Government and City Hall in London at loggerheads as Boris Johnson accused Mayor Sadiq Khan of endangering the so-called “special relationship” between Britain and the US.

There was initially confusion as Downing Street was unable to say whether the Foreign Secretary was speaking for the Government when he said Mr Khan and Jeremy Corbyn were putting the “crucial relationship at risk”. Mr Khan said the US president had “got the message” from Londoners and would have been met with “mass peaceful protests” if he went ahead with plans to open the embassy. A Number 10 source said: “Boris expresses himself in his own inimitable way, but we agree that any risk to the crucial US-UK relationship is not in our country’s best interests.”