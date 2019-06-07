Jo Swinson explains why Lib Dems are suddenly winning more votes

THE frontrunner to succeed Sir Vince Cable as Liberal Democrat leader claims the party’s recent surge in popularity is reward for taking the right stance on Brexit - just as it had scored its best ever Westminster result after opposing war in Iraq.

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson and leadership rival Ed Davey will both be quizzed by activists at a hustings in Edinburgh on Saturday. Members vote next month, with the new leader announced on July 23.

The Lib Dems are still celebrating coming second in last month’s European elections with 20 per cent of the votes.

Ms Swinson said: “We have been very consistent in arguing the positive case for the European Union and the need to stop Brexit.

“As people have come to consider the absolute shambles of Brexit and what a disaster it is they then look and see we were the one who have been saying that for three years and have been pro-European for our entire history.

“It’s a little bit like when we stood up against the Iraq war in 2003 at a time when that wasn’t popular but it was the right thing to do - and when people saw what happened and came to the conclusion it was a disaster they realised we had been the ones standing up for that.”

The two candidates are appearing at a series of hustings around the country.

Ms Swinson said: "I want to lead the Lib Dems because we need to stand up to the forces of nationalism and populism and I believe our country is crying out for that. We have Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and here in Scotland we've seen the division nationalism has wrought on our communities over the last few years and I'm pretty clear the answer is a more positive liberal future."

Asked whether voters had forgiven the Lib Dems for going into coalition with the Conservatives at Westminster between 2010 and 2015, she said: "There's certainly an element where people look back at coalition government and the stability of it and the fact we didn't have a divisive European referendum because of the Liberal Democrats. A lot of people have spoken to me and said 'My goodness that was quite good government'.

"There are obviously some people who found the coalition very challenging and difficult as well. But when you look at the threats our country is facing now and the risk in terms of Brexit then that I think is uppermost in people's minds and they know we have absolutely stuck to our guns and we have been the ones expounding these values and doing so with passion."

On the possibility of a future coalition, she said: "Not with a Brexiteer and you've got Labour led by a Brexiteer and whoever is the next Conservative leader will also be a Brexiteer.

"In principle I'm a pluralist, I work with others where we agree and will continue to do that; and ultimately I want to see a voting system which is much more aligned to how people actually vote and the impact of that is working in co-operation with other parties is the norm."

And Ms Swinson claimed the Lib Dems had an affinity with Edinburgh, saying the Capital had voted strongly to remain in both the UK and EU. “It is absolutely clear the Liberal Democrats are the party that stands up for both of those things. Those are the issues which are uppermost in people’s minds at the moment and we’re where the people of Edinburgh are at.”