Labour to campaign for Linlithgow marginal seat

Scottish Labour will campaign in key marginal seats tomorrow, one year on from the general election.

The 2017 ballot saw Theresa May lose her majority. The SNP lost 21 of their 56 seats to the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems in Scotland.

Activists will today target Linlithgow as well as Glasgow Central, Glasgow South, East Falkirk and the Western Isles.

Scottish Labour won six seats from the SNP last year.

The party said it was “within touching distance” in at least 20 constituencies to win more seats.

The party’s campaigns spokesman, Neil Findlay, said: “While the SNP gather in Aberdeen, Scottish Labour activists across the country will be hitting the streets to deliver our message of hope and real change.