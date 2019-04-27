Latest YouGov poll shows support for Scottish independence now “neck and neck”

Support for Scottish independence is now neck and neck with remaining in the UK among Scots voters, according to a new poll today.

Backing for a Yes vote among Scots has soared to a four-year high at 49% according to pollsters YouGov. This compares with 51% who back staying in the UK.

This is within the three point margin of error which would indicate that the outcome of a referendum would be too close to call. Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold another referendum next year.

It comes after a separate poll by Survation last week which indicated that support for independence had fallen to 39.

The latest poll also finds the SNP with a 25% lead over the closest opposition party in voting intentions for the upcoming European election.

It also shows 40% of voters would back the SNP – up from 29% in the last European election – while just 15% would vote Labour.

The Tories would fall into fourth place – with only 9% of voters intending to back the party.

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said: “This is a stunning poll to kick off the SNP’s conference, showing an independence vote too close to call and that the momentum is with the SNP.

“With Westminster in chaos and Scotland’s interests ignored it’s no wonder that the Tories are running scared of giving Scotland a say.

“Labour and the Tories used to dominate Scottish politics, but they have failed to move with the times and it’s clear they are way passed their sell-by date. They have worked hand-in-glove with Westminster to force a hard Brexit on Scotland against our wishes – and as long as they continue to allow Westminster to do whatever it wants to Scotland, they will continue their slide into oblivion.”

