Live updates as Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined over lockdown parties
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be issued with fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, a No 10 spokeswoman said.
It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.
The Prime Minister's wife, Carrie Johnson has been fined alongside both Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak
A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.
“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”
Will Boris Johnson resign? What can we expect following the fine
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 14:37
BREAKING:
Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, is to be fined over Covid lockdown parties in Downing Street A spokeswoman for Ms Johnson said that she had been told she would receive a fixed penalty notice.
The spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s wife said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: “This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis.
“Parliament must be recalled for a vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister.”
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has denounced “widespread criminality at the heart of Downing Street”.
Responding to the Met Police announcing that over 50 referrals have now been made for fixed penalty notices for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall, she said: “Crime is soaring, victims are being let down, and police officers are disappearing from our streets – now we see widespread criminality at the heart of Downing Street.
“This is just the latest example of a distracted out-of-touch Government, guilty of breaking the law, never mind enforcing it.
“Labour has set out a plan to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour by making offenders pay back to communities and tackling antisocial behaviour with police hubs in every area. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are defending their own law-breaking and are refusing to distance themselves from one of their MP’s defence of a convicted sex offender.
“Britain deserves better than this Government.”
The Metropolitan Police statement
“The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street continues to progress.
“As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022, we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations who, following the referral, issue the FPNs to the individual.
“We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO.”
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy joined calls for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.
He tweeted: “Criminality and lies at the heart of government. Led by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.
“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign now for breaking the laws they enforced on us all.”
First Ministr Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to resign
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should quit following the confirmation.
Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.
“They must both resign.
“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”
