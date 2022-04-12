Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has denounced “widespread criminality at the heart of Downing Street”.

Responding to the Met Police announcing that over 50 referrals have now been made for fixed penalty notices for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall, she said: “Crime is soaring, victims are being let down, and police officers are disappearing from our streets – now we see widespread criminality at the heart of Downing Street.

“This is just the latest example of a distracted out-of-touch Government, guilty of breaking the law, never mind enforcing it.

“Labour has set out a plan to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour by making offenders pay back to communities and tackling antisocial behaviour with police hubs in every area. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are defending their own law-breaking and are refusing to distance themselves from one of their MP’s defence of a convicted sex offender.

“Britain deserves better than this Government.”