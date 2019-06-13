London Road student flat plan set to be approved

Proposals to build a six-storey block of student flats across the road from Meadowbank Stadium have been backed by council planners.

City council officers have recommended that plans by Summix Capital Ltd to replace the former Boots opticians and Ashley Ann showroom on London Road are approved by councillors sitting on the development management sub-committee next week.

If approved by councillors, 198 bedrooms would be built for students while Edinburgh charity, People Know How, are set to take on one of two commercial space on the ground floor of the development.

The two existing former retail building will be knocked down to make way for the student housing. If granted planning permission, the accommodation will be made up of 17 cluster flats containing five single bedrooms and a kitchen – as well as 102 studio bedrooms and 11 accessible studio bedrooms.

The development will also include communal laundry services, lobbies and students amenity space. In their report to councillors, planning officers said the scheme “would not lead to an over-concentrated student population in the area” and have factored in the student housing plans for the nearby St Margaret’s House.

It is not yet known how many student flats, if any, will be included in plans for the former Meadowbank Stadium regeneration.

Officers add: “The development is acceptable in terms of its scale, form and design. There will be no unacceptable impact on residential amenity, road safety or air quality.

“There are no outstanding matters relating to biodiversity. The proposal is acceptable and there are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion and approval is recommended.”

The developers say the construction will add an estimated £15 million of investment to the economy.

Only four parking spaces are proposed, two accessible spaces and two to accommodate cars for the for the City Car Club. Secure cycle spaces, one for each student, will be provided – along with Sheffield racks available for visitors and staff.

A spokesperson for Summix Capital Ltd said: “We are pleased at the recommendation of approval from council officers, with the committee report highlighting that the planning application for the development is fully policy compliant. This high-quality student accommodation will serve to redevelop a location in previous commercial and industrial use. Should we gain approval we will also be welcoming in local charity, People Know How, to occupy the ground floor, ensuring it is closer to the communities in which it operates.

“We engaged extensively with council officers, enabling the project to evolve.”