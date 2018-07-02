Lord Heseltine and Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey among big names at Festival of Politics

Lord Heseltine, Orwell Prize winner Darren “Loki” McGarvey and best-selling author Mary Beard are among the big names taking part in this year’s Festival of Politics, organisers have announced.

The 14th festival will take place at the Scottish Parliament on October 10-13, with tickets for the headliners going on sale on Monday.

Conservative grandee Lord Heseltine will kick off the first day with an “in conversation”-style event with Holyrood’s Presiding Officer, Ken Macintosh.

Professor Beard will feature on the final day of the festival, talking about her book Women And Power, as well as the BBC Civilisations series she co-wrote and presented.

Also taking part will be Dame Margaret Hodge MP, the former chair of the Public Accounts Committee, and Booker Prize winner and poet Ben Okri.

Historian Sir Tom Devine will also appear.

Mr Macintosh said: “This year’s Festival of Politics is set to challenge how we see and think about the world and offers you the opportunity to join the political debate.

“Our headline guests are varied and thought-provoking.

“From UK political giants who will reveal all about life behind the scenes as a politician and government minister to global best-selling authors and prominent academics, this year’s festival has something for everyone.”