Lothian Buses drivers set for Fringe festival strike after drivers reject pay offer

BUS drivers are set to go on strike from the first day of the Fringe after drivers voted to reject a last-minute offer from bosses.

Drivers had threatened strike action over what they claim is “hostile” and “bullying” management at Lothian Buses.

The Unite union gave notice that Lothian bus drivers will walk out from 3am on Friday August 2. Bosses had tried to halt the action after offering a 2.7 per cent pay increase. But Unite have confirmed that drivers on Friday voted to reject the offer.

Other measures rejected by the drivers included bringing in external experts to look at the management culture, which could lead to managers being sent on one-day courses, and a commitment that management would abide by company policies.

An official ballot of Unite members last month produced 91 per cent support for a strike over what the union called a “toxic culture” of bullying and harassment.