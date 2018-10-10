Majority of Scots back extending Brexit talks to avoid ‘no-deal’

A majority of people in Scotland back extending negotiations with the EU to avoid a no-deal Brexit, a new poll suggests.

The SNP-commissioned Survation poll found 60 per cent of respondents backed an extension in March if no deal has been reached, with 27 per cent supporting going ahead without a deal detailing a future trading relationship.

A total of 13 per cent were undecided.

Of those who backed extending negotiations, as put forward by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last month, SNP voters did so by 66 per cent, Labour and Liberal Democrat voters by 68 per cent each and Conservative voters by 42 per cent.

The poll also found just under two thirds (62 per cent) of respondents did not believe the UK government had given “an appropriate amount of consideration” to the views in Scotland during the Brexit negotiations, while 27 per cent believed it had.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said: “Scottish voters from every political party support the SNP’s call to extend the negotiating period with the EU as Theresa May’s disastrous handling of Brexit negotiations goes from bad to worse.

“A ‘no-deal’ or ‘no-detail’ Brexit simply isn’t acceptable to Scotland, where we voted decisively to remain in the EU.”

A total of 1,013 adults in Scotland were surveyed between October 3 to 5.