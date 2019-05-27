Scotland has returned six MEPs to Brussels

Meet Scotland’s newly elected MEPs... and a few candidates who didn’t make it

It was the vote that wasn’t supposed to happen. But with the Brexit process stalled, the UK went ahead with the 2019 European Parliament elections.

Scotland returned a total of six MEPs to Brussels. But who made the cut north of the Border - and who missed out?

The Brexit party managed to repeat the success of UKIP at the last Euro elections in 2014 by returning one MEP in Scotland. Louis Stedman-Bryce, from Argyll, topped the party's list north of the Border

1. Louis Stedman-Bryce

Alyn Smith now becomes Scotland's senior MEP, having been first elected for the SNP in 2004. The Glasgow-born former lawyer is a vocal critic of Brexit.

2. Alyn Smith

French-born SNP member Christian Allard was the Nationalists' second top candidate at the Euro elections. A former list MSP, he lost his seat at the 2016 elections but was elected as an Aberdeen councillor the following year

3. Christian Allard

Aileen McLeod makes a return to frontline politics after becoming the SNP's third MEP. A former Scottish Government environment minister, she lost her Holyrood list seat at the 2016 elections.

4. Aileen McLeod

Aileen McLeod makes a return to frontline politics after becoming the SNP's third MEP. A former Scottish Government environment minister, she lost her Holyrood list seat at the 2016 elections.
