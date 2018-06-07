Morrissey expresses sympathy for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Morrissey has expressed his sympathy for jailed English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Tommy Robinson as he showed his support for controversial far-right political party, For Britain.

In an interview with blogging site Tremr, the former Smiths frontman said the treatment of Robinson - who was sentenced to 13 months in prison last week after admitting breaking contempt of court laws - has been “shocking”.

He also appeared to back controversial far-right political party For Britain.

READ MORE: 35 of Morrissey’s most controversial quotes

“I have been following a new party called For Britain which is led by Anne Marie Waters,” said Morrissey. “It is the first time in my life that I will vote for a political party. Finally I have hope. I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless.

“For Britain has received no media support and have even been dismissed with the usual childish ‘racist’ accusation. I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say “you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist. People can be utterly, utterly stupid.”

Morrissey continued: “Anne Marie Waters seeks open discussion about all aspects of modern Britain, whereas other parties will not allow diverse opinion. She is like a humane version of Thatcher … if such a concept could be. She is absolute leadership, she doesn’t read from a script, she believes in British heritage, freedom of speech, and she wants everyone in the UK to live under the same law.

“I find this compelling, now, because it’s very obvious that Labour or the Tories do not believe in free speech… I mean, look at the shocking treatment of Tommy Robinson… “

He added: “I know the media don’t want Anne Marie Waters and they try to smear her, but they are wrong and they should give her a chance, and they should stop accusing people who want open debate as being ‘racist’. As I said previously, the left has become right-wing and the right-wing has become left – a complete switch, and this is a very unhappy modern Britain.”

For Britain describes itself as “a positive, pro-British, pro-democracy party, which believes in preserving the culture and values of the decent British majority”.

Meanwhile, Morrissey recently announced more UK tour dates, including shows in Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Manchester in July.