New bid to ban use of plastic straws in Scotland

A POLITICIAN has urged public bodies and companies to crack down on plastic straws and other single-use plastics to save the environment.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, is seeking commitments from rail company ScotRail and ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne.

She has also written to the National Galleries and National Museums for similar action in their public cafes, and has also called for action in catering and canteen facilities.

The SNP member has launched a “final straw” campaign, asking companies to go “straw-free” by not automatically providing plastic straws with drinks and providing paper or biodegradable ones.

She said: “Most of us don’t need plastic straws in our drinks and yet in Scotland we throw away a staggering three billion each year.

“They’re choking our seas and damaging our environment.”