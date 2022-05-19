Nicola Sturgeon challenged to apologise for 'chaos and disruption' caused by ScotRail pay dispute

ScotRail will cut its services by one third from next week because of cancellations caused by drivers refusing to work on rest days and overtime as part of a dispute over pay.

The Scotsman revealed the plans to introduce a temporary timetable earlier this week, chief executive officer Joanne Macguire stating an indefinite reduction of around 694 weekday services is needed so ScotRail can provide a reliable service.

In response to questions from Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, the SNP leader said it was “vital” the timetable goes back to normal as quickly as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Sturgeon called for the unions to get around the table with ScotRail and labelled the decision to refuse to work overtime as a “disappointment” due to a deal struck last year.

Asked to provide an apology, the SNP leader said that she always apologised to those who don’t get the right level of public service in Scotland, adding that that included those disrupted by the temporary timetable.

Anas Sarwar, quoting the First Minister’s negative comments about previous timetable disruptions, said Nicola Sturgeon had “nobody else to blame” for the timetable woes following nationalisation.

The First Minister said training was underway to recruit more drivers but defended the decision to cut services due to changes in travelling due to Covid-19 and said she expected the new cuts to be “temporary”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

More to follow.

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.