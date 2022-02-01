Nicola Sturgeon Covid update LIVE: First Minister to address MSPs
Opposition leaders and MPs are piling pressure on Boris Johnson over his response to the Sue Gray report.
Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of spending all of his time "saving his own skin" after a report on lockdown parties in No 10 blamed a "failure of leadership".
The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has also called on the PM to resign despite Deputy PM Dominic Raab said Tory MPs "overwhelmingly" supported Mr Johnson.
In a busy day in UK politics, Nicola Sturgeon is also giving a Covid update to the Scottish Parliament.
Politics LIVE: Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson over Sue Gray report | Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 13:47
The public may never be told if Boris Johnson is fined for breaches of coronavirus rules at No 10 parties, Downing Street indicated.
Officials insisted it would be a matter for Scotland Yard to decide whether to name individuals who are hit with fixed penalty notices in the partygate investigation – but police guidelines state they would not routinely be identified.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab insisted that “justice must be done and seen to be done”, but No 10 refused to guarantee that perpetrators would be identified.
Long waits at accident and emergency (A&E) departments in Scotland continue to put patient safety at “serious risk”, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned.
We are expecting an update from Nicola Sturgeon just after 2pm today.
Levelling-up plans will “change the economic geography of the country”, Michael Gove has told a Cabinet meeting.
A Downing Street spokesman said Boris Johnson told Cabinet ministers on Tuesday that levelling up was “a great moral mission that has the potential for fantastic economic benefit”, ahead of the expected release of a white paper on the policy this week.
The spokesman said: “Levelling up Secretary Michael Gove said the aim of levelling up was to change the economic geography of the country and that the white paper set out the tools needed to achieve this, including investment in education and skills and further devolution of powers outside of Westminster.”
Mr Johnson added that “the White Paper would mark a significant milestone in setting out the Government’s vision for the country, building on the work already achieved and making it clear to the public that we have a plan in place to deliver on the people’s priorities,” the spokesman said.
Boris Johnson’s spokesman refuses to commit to revealing whether the Prime Minister is fined by the police for breaking lockdown laws.
Boris Johnson’s discredited claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile was part of the “cut and thrust” of parliamentary proceedings, a Cabinet minister claimed.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab refused to repeat the allegation levelled at the Labour leader by Mr Johnson.
Sir Keir described the claim as a “ridiculous slur peddled by right-wing trolls” and claimed Mr Johnson had “debased” himself by saying it.
Mr Raab, the Justice Secretary, said he was “certainly not repeating it” during a broadcast interview, without the protection of parliamentary privilege.
But Tory former Cabinet minister Julian Smith said the Prime Minister should withdraw the “false and baseless” smear.
Sir Keir was director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013, but is not thought to have been involved in decisions relating to sexual offence allegations against disgraced entertainer Savile.
Boris Johnson has boarded his flight to Ukraine where he will meet president Volodymyr Zelensky against the backdrop of Russian aggression and a deepening crisis surrounding allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in No 10.
The Prime Minister was travelling on a chartered plane from Stansted with staff and a small pool of journalists.
