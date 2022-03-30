Nicola Sturgeon Covid update LIVE: Requirement to wear face masks to be removed on a “phased basis”
The legal requirement to wear face coverings in some settings in Scotland will be removed on a “phased basis” from April 4, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Face covering rules are currently the only legal restrictions still in place on in Scotland in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ms Sturgeon had previously signalled their use would move from being a legal requirement to being guidance on Monday March 21.
However, she told MSPs on March 15 that with the “current spike” in cases, ministers had agreed it was “prudent” for the measure to remain in place.
New reported cases have fallen since the last announcement, from 10,710 in March 16 to 9,311 on Monday, but the number of people in hospital has risen sharply.
On March 15, 1,996 people in Scotland’s hospitals had a confirmed case of Covid-19, compared to 2,383 on Tuesday, according to Scottish Government figures.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called on the First Minister to “give up control over people’s lives”.
“She can’t use the higher case rates that she has completely failed to reduce as an excuse to delay or backtrack on lifting the remaining restrictions,” he said.
“We have now been living under some form of legal Covid restrictions for over two years. Nicola Sturgeon must now start to trust the Scottish public to keep themselves safe.
“Despite their overly cautious approach, the SNP’s Covid strategy has failed. Scotland’s infection rates have been significantly higher than England’s for several weeks.
“All the SNP have achieved with their dithering and delays is to prolong the hardship of the public and businesses.
“Nicola Sturgeon cannot keep Scotland in Covid restrictions forever. It’s time we got back to normality.”
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the Scottish Cabinet has agreed the “legal requirement to wear face coverings should be replaced with guidance” on a “phased basis”.
From Monday it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in places of worship or while attending a marriage ceremony, a civil partnership registration, a funeral service or commemorative event.
The wider legal requirement for wearing face masks – which applies to shops, public transport and some other indoor settings – will then be converted to guidance two weeks later on April 18.
NHS Ayrshire and Arran has urged people to “stop and think” before visiting under-pressure Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments.
Nicola Sturgeon issued a warning in her closing comments of the statement saying
“Life has returned to normal for most of us. But Covid has not gone away - indeed, there will be very few of us in recent weeks who have been untouched by this virus, either ourselves or within our families. That in itself is a sign of how infectious it is. “
Nicola Sturgeon says on Covid rules her duty is to do what is best for the people of Scotland and she will continue to do that.
The latest stats
Scotland has reported a further 9,610 new cases of Covid-19, as well as 34 new deaths.
Scottish Government figures also showed that 2,344 people were in hospital in Scotland on Tuesday, down from 2,383 the previous day.
The hospital total includes 20 people who were in intensive care on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19.
The latest deaths take the total number of people who had died within 28 days of contracting coronavirus in Scotland to 11,393.
Meanwhile, 4,353,991 people have received their first dose of Covid vaccine, 4,092,791 have received two doses, and a total of 3,451,131 have had three doses.
Nicola Sturgeon said: “From next Monday 4 April, it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in places of worship or while attending a marriage ceremony, a civil partnership registration, or a funeral service or commemorative event.
And then the wider legal requirement - applying to shops, certain other indoor settings and public transport - will be converted to guidance two weeks later on 18 April.”
