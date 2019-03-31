Nicola Sturgeon: I would love a general election

The First Minister has said she would “love” to see a general election after Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted down for a third time, according to reports.

MPs voted by 344 to 286 against the Prime Minister’s proposal on Friday, which would have seen the UK leave the European Union on May 22.

Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Scottish Government

STV reports that Nicola Sturgeon Ms May should accept her agreement is now “dead and over”.

The broadcaster reports Ms Sturgeon said: “I’d love to see a general election.

“This is the most incompetent government in my lifetime and I lived through the Thatcher governments.

“But we can’t guarantee that a general election is going to happen. The important thing now is we find a way forward.

“Put the issue back to the people. The Government’s had three years almost to come up with a plan and it has failed.”

