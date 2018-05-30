Nicola Sturgeon launches defence of SNP’s Growth Commission

Nicola Sturgeon has launched a staunch defence of the SNP’s Growth Commission amid growing anger from left-wing independence supporters that it is a blueprint for years of austerity.

The long-awaited report was published last Friday and included plans for a ten-year deficit reduction programme in the early years of independence which would have included curbs on public spending

But the First Minister insisted the report “explicitly rejected” austerity and that public spending could still rise. But this must be lower than the overall rate of growth in the economy in order to bring Scotland’s £113 billion deficit under control.

Ms Sturgeon said she had been reading a lot of “interesting comments” on social media about the report.

But she tweeted: “The report explicitly rejects austerity eg Part B p44 - “Scotland should explicitly reject the austerity model pursued by the U.K. in recent years” and recommends above inflation spending growth each year.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has responded to criticism of the Growth Commission report. Picture: John Devlin

“A marked contrast to the failed Westminster approach.”

The SNP leader also makes it clear that that fiscal targets should not be at the expense of growth, which is described as a “sharp contrast”

“Indeed, it recommends fiscal stimulus both in the independence transition and in periods of low growth, “ she added.

“The report’s projections about deficit reduction are deliberately cautious. They make no assumptions about higher growth - and instead illustrate that even in worst case scenario independence is a better option that sticking with Westminster system that created the deficit.”

“But with the powers of independence and by following report’s advice on how we can match the success of other small countries - particularly its recommendations on population - higher growth, more revenue and increased prosperity and fairness is the attainable prize.”

“So we have a choice - stay as we are, locked into the Brexit spiral and continued austerity that the Westminster parties offer no alternative to - or decide to equip ourselves with the powers to build our way to a better future.

But Ms Sturgeon’s claims were branded “desperate” by Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw.

He said: “This is a visibly desperate move by the First Minister, who’s clearly been rattled by the furious reaction of hardcore independence evangelists in recent days.

“But, as is so often the case when Nicola Sturgeon takes Donald Trump’s lead on tweeting, the content is dubious.

“This report made abundantly clear that a separate Scotland is likely to bring nothing other than economic hard times

“The authors accepted this, perhaps Scotland’s First Minister should too. After all, in establishing her commission, she created the beast which has now turned to bite her.”