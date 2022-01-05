Nicola Sturgeon Omicron update LIVE: First Minister confirms change to self isolation rules

Douglas Ross says “Yesterday, the Deputy First Minister claimed that virus rates were lower in Scotland than England because of the actions of the SNP. “But John Swinney was using data from before the SNP’s restrictions came into force.

“Tackling this virus is not a competition - but John Swinney tried to make it one.”

He asks: “Why is the Minister for Covid Recovery using misleading data to make petty political points, instead of giving people the accurate information they need?”