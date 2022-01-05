Nicola Sturgeon Omicron update LIVE: First Minister confirms change to self isolation rules
Nicola Sturgeon will update the Scottish Parliament on any possible change to the self-isolation period as opposition parties call for the 10-day rule to be adjusted.
The First Minister will address Parliament virtually on Wednesday at 2pm to give an update on the Covid-19 situation as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country.
Last updated: Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 14:56
Jackie Baillie once again questions why John Swinney used data on restrictions that were out of date on 23rd.
She said that FT analysis up to Jan 3rd had higher rate than England with ONS showing similar levels today between Scotland and England. She asks if she agrees it is essential to not spin statistics.
The FM says that it is not a competition. She adds that John Swinney used the most up to date ONS statistics, and says she would urge caution over the 7 day rolling average due to the disruption to reporting.
Nicola Sturgeon says that overall infections of Scotland are lower than elsewhere in the UK.
Alex Cole Hamilton says that transparency of the Scottish Government has ebbed away. He echoes calls to publish data on stats and also claims that PCR capacity is down. He asks if the FM recognises the issue for results getting back quickly.
Nicola Sturgeon says that the data is not yet available but Public Health Scotland are carrying out the work to publish the data.
She says that Scotland has UK Government and Public Health Scotland capacity for PCR tests. She says one of the reasons for fluctuation in testing availability is due to staff self isolation.
Nicola Sturgeon says she recognises the point from Anas Sarwar regarding those in hospital because and with Covid.
She says that even if the rate of hospitalisation is much less, the sheer volume of infections will increase pressure on the health system. She adds that leaders must not overstate the importance on the difference between hospitalisations with/because of Covid.
Anas Sarwar raises concerns about the speed of the funding available to businesses.
The Scottish Labour leader adds that there is clearly a difference between someone being in hospital because of Covid and having Covid - he calls for data to be published.
Nicola Sturgeon says that someone with Covid has to have the same protections in place than someone because of Covid and that the difference between protocols for infection control do not change.
Douglas Ross asks the First Minister that clinical advice has obviously changed and asks for that advice to be published. The First Minister says that the Scottish Government will publish as much data as possible.
She adds that even if Covid isn’t the main reason someone was admitted to hospital, infection control has a huge impact on the NHS.
Douglas Ross says “Yesterday, the Deputy First Minister claimed that virus rates were lower in Scotland than England because of the actions of the SNP. “But John Swinney was using data from before the SNP’s restrictions came into force.
“Tackling this virus is not a competition - but John Swinney tried to make it one.”
He asks: “Why is the Minister for Covid Recovery using misleading data to make petty political points, instead of giving people the accurate information they need?”
Nicola Sturgeon says the impact of the protective measures, common sense says that without measures in place to dent the transmission, then high rates would likely be even higher. She adds that the data used was the most up to data at the time and that the most recent data was in her speech.
Douglas Ross asks why it took so long to change self isolation policy in Scotland, the First Minister said that she made the judgement after close consideration.
She explains that she did not want to contribute to growing factors of the virus, and that she would continue to listen to expert advice.