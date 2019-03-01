Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland does not have to sink with Brexit ship

Nicola Sturgeon has reacted to claims the UK Government is preparing to reject any calls she makes for the power to hold a second Scottish independence referendum.

The First Minsiter has vowed to reveal her plans to push forward independence soon. But a cabinet minister has said any demand for a second vote will be denied, telling the BBC: “There is no answer to this, other than now is not the time.”

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The national broadcaster reported, based on internal polling for the Conservatives, opposition to another referendum is hardening and one minister said: “Once you’ve hit the iceberg, you’re all on it together”.

Nicola Sturgeon responded angrily to the comment, tweeting last night: “The justification here from a UK Minister for trying to block Scotland’s right to choose independence is quite something - ‘once you’ve hit the iceberg, you’re all on it together’

“Well, actually, no, Scotland does not have to sink with the Brexit ship.”

In January, Ms Sturgeon said the Brexit chaos engulfing Britain made the case for Scottish independence “increasingly clear”, and signalled plans for second separation vote would be revealed within “weeks”.

Responding to reports, an SNP spokesman said: “The Tories’ arrogance is exceeded only by their incompetence.

“The fact is that the future of Scotland will be decided by the Scottish people not by Theresa May who, let’s be frank, is fast becoming a parody of herself.

“The last couple of years are littered with examples of the PM taking ‘cast iron’ positions that later crumbled to dust. Just a matter of days ago she was adamant she wouldn’t countenance a delay to Brexit - until suddenly she did.”