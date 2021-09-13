“I said earlier that my approach to government and to politics will be, as far as possible, co-operation not confrontation. The experience of the pandemic and the challenges we face as a result reinforces my view that this is the right approach. “So it is in that spirit of co-operation that I hope the Scottish and UK governments can reach agreement - as we did in 2014 - to allow the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland to be heard and respected. “But, this much is clear. Democracy must - and will - prevail.”