Nicola Sturgeon: Theresa May's departure enhances case for Indyref2

Theresa's May's departure as Prime Minister makes the case for a second Scottish independence referendum more pressing, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

But Scots Tory leader Ruth Davidson rejected the call and warned that the new Prime Minister must show a commitment to Scotland's place in the union.

The First Minister warned that the prospect of a hardline Brexiteer replacing Mrs May as "deeply concerning" as it could mean the UK being ripped out of the EU without a deal on future arrangements.

The SNP leader has already set out plans for a second referendum in the next two years and indicated that she is preparing to seek a Section 30 order, which would allow this, from Mrs May's eventual successor.

READ MORE: May announces she will resign as Prime Minister

"The prospect of an even more hardline Brexiteer now becoming PM and threatening a no deal exit is deeply concerning," Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter.

"Added to the experience of the past three years, this makes it all the more important that Scotland is given the The SNP leader also stepped up calls for a second independence referendum.

"Her departure will not solve the Brexit mess that the Tories have created," Ms Sturgeon said.

"Only putting the matter back to the people can do that. Given current circumstances, it also feels deeply wrong for another Tory to be installed in Number 10 without a General Election."

"I wish Theresa May well. She and I had profound disagreements - not least on her handling of Brexit and her disregard for Scotland’s interests. However, leadership is tough - especially in these times - and she deserves thanks for her service."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell paid tribute to Mrs May but admitted she had become an impediment to Brexit.

"I am very sorry it has come to this" he said.

"Nobody could have worked harder, or shown a greater sense of public duty, in delivering the result of the EU referendum than Theresa May.

"She has my utmost respect for those endeavours, in the most challenging of circumstances, as well as her unswerving commitment to the Union. As Mrs May herself acknowledges, she has, however unfairly, become an impediment to the resolution of Brexit, and was no longer being given a hearing by Parliament. "Yesterday’s elections will surely show that delivering Brexit is now more urgent than ever, and that will fall to a new Prime Minister. It's time to get on with the process of appointing one."

Ms Davidson said Mrs May's time in office has been characterised by "hard work, resilience, quiet dignity and attention to detail."

“As leader of the Scottish Conservatives, I want to see candidates show that same level of commitment to Scotland's place in the Union, an ability to advance our interests at home and abroad and, crucially, demonstrate how they intend to bring our country back together after the divisions sown by two constitutional referenda.”