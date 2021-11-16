Nicola Sturgeon update: First Minister gives update on Covid restrictions
Nicola Sturgeon is to reveal if further coronavirus restrictions – including an extension of Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme – are to be brought in to help combat rising numbers of infections.
The First Minister and her cabinet will consider if such further restrictions are necessary with Ms Sturgeon set to to update Holyrood on their decisions in the afternoon.
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 November, 2021, 14:40
Here are some key points from Nicola Sturgeon’s update.
- Nicola Sturgeon has said that there will be no changes to current Covid restrictions.
- The First Minister added that members of the public nay need to the provide evidence of a negative recent test for admission into venues soon.
- December 6 has been earmarked for the rollout of wider Covid passport scheme.
- More than one million booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Scotland
More on the COP latest. after the First Minister said it had not resulted in a spike in Glasgow.
She told MSPs: “I can confirm that there is no sign so far of any significant spike in cases associated with Cop.
“Rigorous measures were put in place to minimise the risks of Covid transmission.
“For example anyone entering the main summit site – the Blue Zone – had to provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test result.
“Information published earlier today by Public Health Scotland suggests that of the people officially affiliated with Cop26, approximately four in every 1,000 tested positive for Covid through routine lateral flow testing.”
The First Minister adds that the vaccination program is being effective in stopping the spread, and confirms that more than 1 million booster vaccinations have been administered in Scotland.
Nicola Sturgeon says that COP26 has not resulted in a spike in Covid cases, and stats that according to stats 4 in every 1000 people attending COP tested positive for Covid, which is less than the national average.
The First Minister places on record her thanks to delegates for their compliance and also to those involved in planning. She states that the data shows restrictions worked to limit the spread of Covid.
She also informs MSPs that a spike in Covid stats are from people under 20 whereas cases in the over 60s are down 11%.
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that current restrictions will stay in place and that there will be no changes in current guidelines. She says that the current figures “illustrate the need for continued precautions”.
The latest stats in Scotland are as follows.
There were 2,771 new cases of Covid-19 reported with a test positivity rate of 12.8%.
17 deaths were recorded with 57 people in intensive care yesterday. 779 people were in hospital yesterday
Ahead of Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement, business leaders claimed almost two-thirds of firms are opposed to the measures being considered. Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron warned: “Any reintroduction of restrictions will act as a painful economic deterrent for businesses across Scotland.
“We urge ministers not to take a massive step backwards in our economic recovery from the pandemic which would place thousands of firms and jobs at risk.”