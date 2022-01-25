Nicola Sturgeon update LIVE: First Minister addresses Parliament following restrictions easing as Scotland Yard launches investigation Boris Johnson and ‘parties’ in Downing Street
Nicola Sturgeon will address MSPs in Parliament on the Covid-19 pandemic following Scotland Yard launching an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday that officers were now investigating after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.
As well as a busy day at Westminster, Nicola Sturgeon will deliver a Covid update to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 15:13
FM says the key to diminishing the number of other operations being cancelled is reducing Covid cases as it would mean that pressure on hospitals would be reduced.
FM says it’s possible to look forward to summer holidays with more hope this year
FM offers advice to people hoping to travel in summer by saying that people should be optimistic at the perspective for holiday travel than in the last two years.
She added however that it is common-sense to recognise that things could change, and that rules in other countries may vary from ours.
FM expands on hybrid home working saying that it is able enabling a phased return to the office.
She suggests that businesses are thinking afresh about how they operate and how they should operate in the future.
Getting the balance right is an opportunity to rethink things and not go back to exactly the way they were before the pandemic.
The conservatives have “literally opposed almost every sensible decision we’ve taken to control this virus” says FM
FM says that nobody wants the restrictions to be in place for longer than possible when asked if the vaccine certificates would expire in February 2022.
Government is monitoring potential “sub-linage of Omicron” says FM
Pam Duncan-Glancy expresses concerns that the distance aware scheme shifts the burden onto the vulnerable.
FM says she is open to other suggestions to make people feel comfortable: “If there are better ways to do it I am genuinely happy to listen to them and give them full consideration.”
FM says to accuse her of twisting data was “uncalled for”
She said that it is a positive that there is now clear data that the restrictions implemented were necessary and that it was just “party politics” to call her out.
FM recognises that physical restrictions have an impact on mental health but says that it would have been impossible to not impose the restrictions at earlier stages of the pandemic. She added that she recognises mental health is an area that needs worked to be recovered following the pandemic.