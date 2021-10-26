Nicola Sturgeon update LIVE: First Minister to give Covid update | Fears COP26 could see spike in cases in Scotland | Booster programme latest
Nicola Sturgeon is to give a Covid update ahead of COP26 as concerns have been raised of a spike in cases.
The First Minister is to update MSPs in an address to the Scottish Parliament.
Nicola Sturgeon gives Covid update ahead of COP26
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 14:53
The First Minister has now moved on to COP and has said that the same rules will apply to delegates as it will to members of the public however she admits that the number of people could result in a spike in cases. She says: “It is inevitably the case that an event of this scale poses a risk of increased Covid transmission.”
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that lateral flow tests will replace PCR tests for arriving travellers into Scotland and will be in force from 4am on October 31.
On the booster jag, the First Minister says the vaccine booster programme is making “good progress” and reminds the chamber that a six month gap between second and booster dose. She says “Every effort is being made” to accelerate the pace of the programme and that the Scottish Government will offer weekend clinics and more when younger people become eligible.
The First Minister says that the NHS is arguably under more pressure than at any stage during the pandemic and has reminded memebrs of the public to use the vaccine passport.
She also thanks businesses who have enforced the rollout, and urged employees to continue to work from home.
The First Minister says Scotland has the lowest increase in Covid cases of the home nations and says the surge is nothing like the ‘magnitude’ of late August.