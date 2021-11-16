Nicola Sturgeon update RECAP: First Minister gives update on Covid restrictions

Not expanding Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme would be “irresponsible” if it could help to keep the virus at bay, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She told MSPs: “I am acutely aware that many businesses want us to remove mitigations – including certification – not extend or tighten them.

“I understand that.

“But all of our decisions are motivated by a desire to get through what will be a challenging winter without having to re-introduce any restrictions on trade.

“We want, if possible, businesses to stay fully open over Christmas and through the winter, while also keeping Covid under control.