Nigel Farage ‘trapped’ aboard Brexit bus over milkshake fears

Nigel Farage was reportedly trapped on his Brexit Party campaign bus this afternoon over fears protesters armed with milkshakes were in the vicinity.

The Brexiteer and former UKIP leader was on the campaign trail in Kent on Wednesday afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s European elections.

Mr Farage and his supporters visited Dartford and Gravesend with no issues, but tensions were heightened ever so slightly when the bus pulled into Rochester, KentLive reports.

Three young men clad in black and with their hoods up were reportedly seen carrying milkshakes, prompting minders to advise Mr Farage to stay aboard the bus.

Speaking to local media was Brexit Party bus driver Michael Botton, who said: “There are a couple of guys standing over there with milkshakes, they were going to throw them over him.

“But the police are there, we’ve spotted them and now Nigel isn’t getting off the bus.”

It comes after Farage was attacked with a milkshake by a “radicalised remainer” during a Brexit Party rally in Newcastle earlier this week.

And in Edinburgh on Friday, a McDonald’s was ordered by police to temporarily stop selling the drinks due to its proximity to the Corn Exchange where Farage was addressing supporters.

