Ofgem has assured Scottish Government no blackouts will happen this winter, according to Michael Matheson following energy price cap hike
No blackouts will take place this winter as gas and electricity needs will be met, according assurances the energy regulator has given to the Scottish Government.
Michael Matheson, energy secretary, said the Scottish Government has been given assurances there will be no blackouts this year as energy markets will be "similar to last winter”.
Mr Matheson said he had a discussion with Ofgem international grid last week who were “confident” on the issue after warnings the UK Government could face potential blackouts.
The minister’s comments come after energy regulator Ofgem announced the typical household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from October.
The price of electricity will rise on average from 28p per kWh to 52p in October-December and gas will go up from 7p to 15p per kwh.
To try and avert the business energy crisis, Mr Matheson said Ofgem needs to intervene to help support SMEs and the energy costs they are facing.
However, the minister was unable to say whether or not the Scottish Government's commitment to ensure the Non-Domestic Rates (NDR) Revaluation due to take place in 2023 will go ahead.
During an event in Glasgow on Friday, the minister said: "The broad picture from national grid is that they see the energy markets and this winter being similar to last winter where there is sufficient capacity in the whole of the UK around this issue.
"Everything we are being told by national grid, we are not expecting that [blackouts] to happen so they have given us confidence that won’t be the case and they have assured us they are continuing to review their own assessment of need this winter and the geopolitical impact could have. They have given us the assurance that both the gas and electricity needs will be met this winter.”
Read More
Asked about support if a blackout does happen, Mr Matheson said: “This is an issue reserved to the UK Government so anything around national contingency for a potential loss of energy output is led by them.”
On looking at the NDR Revaluation for businesses called on by the Chamber of Commerce, Mr Matheson said: "We are looking at an emergency budget review and that is one of the things being considered within that but it doesn’t help businesses today.”
The minister and his colleague Shona Robison wrote to the UK Government at the beginning of this year asking for an urgent meeting on the energy crisis.
"This crisis started prior to the illegal war in Ukraine, that has exacerbated the situation but it started last year and we called for four nations approach we’ve repeated and the UK Government still refuse to work on that basis. We’ve had a lack of action from the UK Government to do that.”
Mr Matheson also ruled out the use of new nuclear as he said it has the potential to drive up energy prices and take a significant amount of time to develop a nuclear power station.
"What we can do is ramp up at a quicker rate the role out of renewable energy which is the cheapest form of electricity production you can get,” said Mr Matheson.
To support this, the minister said the UK Government could address high transmission charges and provide a route for further hydro and pump storage schemes.