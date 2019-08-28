Part of Edinburgh's City Chambers to be turned into holiday flats

Councillors have narrowly voted in favour of turning a section of the City Chambers into holiday flats.
Members agreed within the last half an hour - by a 6-4 majority - to approve to the controversial plans.
A public building within the High Street site will now be turned into 24 holiday apartments.
The council, which owns the building, is expected to agree a long lease with Lateral City Limited.
The decision was made at Development Management (planning) Sub-Committee.
