Part of Edinburgh's City Chambers to be turned into holiday flats

Councillors have narrowly voted in favour of turning a section of the City Chambers into holiday flats.

Members agreed within the last half an hour - by a 6-4 majority - to approve to the controversial plans.

A public building within the High Street site will now be turned into 24 holiday apartments.

The council, which owns the building, is expected to agree a long lease with Lateral City Limited.

The decision was made at Development Management (planning) Sub-Committee.

