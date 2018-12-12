Pay increase for MSPs announced at Holyrood committee

MSPs will receive a pay increase of 2.3% from April next year, it has been announced.

Speaking at a Holyrood committee, members of the Scottish Parliament’s Corporate Body (SPCB) said the rise, which MSPs do not vote on, is linked to those in the public-sector pay.

The figure is determined by using the annual survey of earnings and working hours published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It means MSPs will receive an annual salary of £63,579 - up from £62,149.

Total overall pay for the First Minister, including MSP salary, will rise to £155,680.

Cabinet secretaries will earn £111,359 and junior ministers will receive £93,510 when their salaries as MSPs are included in the overall figure.

The overall budget for MSPs’ pay will increase next year by 3%, attributed to the creation of two additional Cabinet secretary roles and one more junior minister at an extra cost of £168,000.

The Parliament was noted to have been “significantly busier” over the course of 2018, with MSPs spending an increased amount of time at Holyrood.

The time spent in committees increased year-on-year by 27%, with 9% more time spent in the chamber.

The number of committee meetings held also increased by 22%.

Sir Paul Grice, chief executive of the Scottish Parliament, said they are continuing to develop “innovative ways of working”.

Mr Grice said: “Staff are just working very hard - there hasn’t been a noticeable spike in overtime, we have a very flexible system of working so although we’re very busy at certain times of the year, over the summer recess we would expect staff who principally service committees and in the chamber to be able to draw that down”.