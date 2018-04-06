Penthouse plans for superflats at Chesser House in Gorgie

Once home to scores of Edinburgh Council departments, Chesser House in Gorgie is now set to become a block of superflats.

Unlike other city developments the original 1970’s tower block opposite Saughton Park, will not be razed but instead converted into homes.

The £30 million residential development has been launched in Edinburgh by Regency Residential, part of the MCR Property Group.

Located on Gorgie Road, the Embankment West development will look to convert two former Chesser House office blocks into flats, including affordable housing and retail and leisure space at ground level.

Regency Residential made a decision early in the design stage to retain the existing building with the addition of a glazed rooftop level.

Due to the age of the building, EMA Architects said the building will be renovated with new windows, improved air tightness and high performance heating system to meet the latest technical standards requirements. Insulation levels will also be increased to ensure carbon emissions are low.

The design aims to address some of the challenges raised by converting an office building into residential flats.

In the planning application EMA Architects stated: “The existing building has a relatively poor relationship with the street. Separated by a metal fence and parking the building feels detached from the public realm.

“There is an opportunity to repair the urban fabric and streetscape and create a more pleasant pedestrian environment and approach.”

Private and semi private gardens will be accessed off a new courtyard area.

Developers also plan to remove the single storey extension at ground level to improve the natural landscape in front of the flats at the Water of Leith boundary.

Chris Taylor, managing director of Regency Residential said, “Edinburgh’s population exceeds half a million and is growing, but there continues to be a major issue with undersupply of quality homes.

“Considering the city’s documented potential, developing residential space is absolutely key.

“Embankment West is designed to dramatically enhance the area, providing well-designed and affordable housing that meets the needs of this increasingly popular city. We’re excited to be a part of Edinburgh’s significant growth as it continues to make an impact on a global stage.”

