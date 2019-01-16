Pet detectives hunt missing Edinburgh therapy cat

Pet detectives are hot on the case of the disappearance of precious missing moggy Charley the therapy cat who has disappeared without a trace from Moredun.

The crack team of investigators led by former police officer Tom Watkins, is trying to solve the case from 200 miles away and is urging local people to help with the search.

Charley has been missing for nine days from the Moredun area.

The five-year old tabby supports owner Debbie Gunn, who suffers from severe pain condition fibromyalgia as well as Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) and ME, and is trained to assist mentally, emotionally, and physically with relaxation and healing.

Devastated Debbie said Charley’s disappearance, on Saturday, January 5, is completely out of character.

“He could be anywhere or someone has stolen him and is keeping him – the not knowing is killing me. He is more to me than just a cat or an animal, he is my baby.

“Myself and my husband could not have anymore children after having miscarriages so my cats are my babies with real love involved.”

Debbie said Charley can sense when she is in pain and also helps soothe her daughter’s severe anxiety.

“FND leaves me with stroke-like issues which includes, weaknesses in my legs, arm, hands and spasms in all limbs, it also affects my memory, cognitive thoughts and processes and I am not able to speak at times, with difficulties swallowing.

“I also have chronic pain every second of every day at times, so bad it’s crippling.

“Then the exhaustion where I am at times so bad I end up bedridden, hardly being able to move and I need to lie under a heated throw, which eases the pain and joints all over and in my hands.

“For some reason Charley just knows something is wrong, he never leaves my side when it is bad. He lies the length of me as if he is trying to ease my pain – when I have my legs up in the recliner he comes up and keeps looking at me.

Failing to find Charley, Debbie asked pet detective Animal Search UK to help with the hunt.

The team of pet detectives, led by former police officer Tom Watkins, who has over 20 years of investigation experience are often requested to carry out door to door enquiries or assist with posters, leaflets, advice and expert support for owners.

The service, which said they would leave no stone unturned in the search for Charley, operates a 24 hour freephone number for members of the public to call with anonymous information or sightings of the missing pet. In Charley’s case the team are working on the case over 200 miles away in their Hereford base.

Mr Watkins said: “Most missing pets are found within a mile of home – the challenge faced by owners, is making sure that as many people as possible know that their pet has failed to return home.

“By raising awareness of the missing pet, the chances of a reunion are increased significantly.

“We’d urge any member of the public to come forward with news or info.

“They can email us seven days a week on info@animalsearchuk.co.uk or call 01432 803 558 quoting case number ALP363540.”

Debbie added: “I keep looking out the window and have been out from morning until late night driving round and round out with treats.

“I have another cat Angus and he keeps meowing wondering where his pal is, as he plays with him all the time in and out the house.

“I keep having meltdowns worrying he is trapped somewhere or in a place he doesn’t know and is so scared or with someone who isn’t treating him right. He isn’t a pedigree or worth any money, he is just a domestic long haired tabby cat, the only reason we are offering a small reward is to get our boy back.”

