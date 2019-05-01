Pigeon has to be 'escorted' from Edinburgh City Chambers

A pigeon had to be escorted from Edinburgh City Chambers after it somehow gained access to a Councillor's office.

SNP Councillor for Leith ward Adam McVey took to Twitter to announce that the feathered intruder had made its way into SNP Councillor for Portobello-Craigmillar Kate Campbell's office, calling it the 'highlight' of the day.

He wrote in a tweet: "Been a busy day at city chambers but highlight was “escorting” a pigeon from the premises that had gained entry into @KateC_SNP’s office. #attemptedcoup"