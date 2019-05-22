Plans for 655 homes in Cammo approved despite transport concerns

Have your say

Councillors have approved 655 homes in Cammo, despite concerns over transport..

A development management sub-committee decided to approve the plans today.

Transport issues were regarded as regional and national issues by the comittee, outside the responsibility of the developers.

The designs were labelled both “a great place to stay” and “boring” by councillors.

Officers told councillors the plans for 655 homes include 164 affordable units and will be a mixture of flats, terraces and detached houses.

The speed limit along Maybury Road will be reduced from 40mph to 30mph - with pedestrian crossings installed as part of the plans.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.

More to follow.