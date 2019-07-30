Plans for new 2,500 home village in West Lothian move a step closer

Plans for a new 2,500 home village close to Livingston have moved a step closer after the application for the first 500 homes was submitted.

Springfield Properties, which secured 400 acres of the land at Gavieside Garm, south-west of Livingston, has lodged detailed plans to West Lothian.

Plans for the 502 homes and eight business premises followed its acquisition of the land last summer, with Springfield stating the Gaviside village will offer “a broad mix of housing”.

The housing on offer will range from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom detached homes, with the business sites likely to include cafes and shops alongside a new primary school.

Springfield’s chief executive Innes Smith said: “Gavieside will be a positive addition to Livingston with its high-quality, energy-efficient housing.

“We picture young couples buying their first flat at Gavieside, moving to a three or four bedroom home as their family grows, and then downsizing once their children have bought homes of their own with friends and family doing the same.

“We see local entrepreneurs opening independent cafes and shops and established businesses expanding to new premises – creating jobs and careers on people’s door steps.

“And we will create village greens, play parks and communal areas giving kids somewhere to play close to home.”

He added: “Livingston is already a vibrant town. There are leisure facilities nearby, a well-known shopping centre, opportunities for work and other activities to suit the whole family.

“It’s well connected to the rest of central Scotland, particularly for those commuting to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“The people who will call Gavieside home will boost the town, supporting local groups and businesses and contributing to the wider Livingston community.”

The firm, which has more than 720 staff, with offices in Elgin, Glasgow, Larbert and Livingston, also said the application will support the delivery of East Calder High School.

Mr Smith added: “Springfield are well equipped to handle projects of this size and scale. We have four villages across Scotland progressing at various stages.

“We’ve seen the community form and grow at our most established village, Dykes of Gray in Dundee which is now home to over 180 families. This will happen at Gavieside too.

“We support the young workforce and employ as locally as possible. A development of this scale will bring work to the Livingston area for local tradesmen and subcontractors for years to come and offer the stepping stones to help youngsters build a career.

“We look forward to hearing West Lothian Council’s thoughts on our designs in the coming months and working in partnership with them to create a great new place to live.”

The council said last year that it would welcome proposals.